Accepting Our Differences Could Mean Peace On Earth

Share this story!

























By Joe Niemiec Jr.

It may seem over simplified; but from the beginning of time, humankind has been trying to answer the question of chaos, catastrophe, death and immortality. This is the precept of every religion. “They” (whatever religion you choose) gives you an answer to the peculiarities of life as we know it. Each peculiarity, or at least the people involved, accuse the “other” to be wrong; to the extent that those that don’t believe should be eradicated and rot in their form of hell.

“IF” (and that is a big IF), we as humans could spend more time seeing the similarities between us; see the sacred within each person, and accept all beings as equals, spend less time on differences in form and beliefs — what could we accomplish?

Scholars still spend lifetimes trying to prove their view of immortality, years spent making others feel wrong and unfulfilling the basic needs of humankind, food, water, shelter, and safety.

What could be done with those years of work focused on making the world a better place through action and not just explaining the deepest mysteries from their religious perspective?

Can I really get to heaven by loving thy neighbor who agrees with me, while damning all those that don’t?

Could I live in the mystery while creating a better world?

I believe there is true genius out there, but it is unused. If we were to focus on serving each other and the world, regardless of belief, focus on eliminating suffering, treating the earth in a healthier way, to slow or end global climate change, that within a generation many, if not most, the world’s problems would be eliminated.

In the process of serving others and recognizing their sacredness war would be eliminated. The battle cry of the republic could become peace on earth, good will toward all.