Abortion in Islam

By Maimoona Harrington

When I started working on this column Roe v. Wade was in the news but since the recent Supreme Court ruling it’s become a popular topic of discussion and strong activism. In brief, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and now abortion legislation is left to the voters in their respective states. This has once again created friction among people and division within the country.

Abortion is a very sensitive topic because it has diverse standpoints. These standpoints are based on our religious, ethical, moral, social, governmental, socio-economic, political and personal opinions.

As an individual, our personal opinions and choices are often based on how we are domesticated. Our domestication includes our upbringing, surroundings, faith and most importantly our very own personal life experiences.

Being a woman, and a mother myself, killing a child — even in the beginning stage of fetus — is an unbearable and horrific thought. But at the same time, if a woman chooses to go to this extreme, then surely, she has solid reasons behind it.

While I have been reading and listening to the discussions and arguments, I wanted to further learn about Islam’s stance on the topic. I had the basic knowledge that killing a child is haram, or forbidden, but nothing in depth. This understanding mainly came from the Islamic beliefs and practices of my native country, Pakistan.

While conducting my research I was also able to gain great insight on how American Muslims think about this issue based on their faith. Thus my research on Islam’s viewpoint on abortion not only educated me, but also clarified my personal misunderstandings on the topic.

Different stages of fetal development in the Quran “And indeed, We created humankind from an extract of clay, then placed each ˹human˺ as a sperm-drop in a secure place, then We developed the drop into a clinging clot ˹of blood˺, then developed the clot into a lump ˹of flesh˺, then developed the lump into bones, then clothed the bones with flesh, then We brought it into being as a new creation. So Blessed is Allah, the Best of Creators.” Quran 23:12-14

Islam is a diverse religion and there are four main schools of thoughts in Sunni Islam which are further divided into sub-sects. Shia Muslims have their own ways of jurisprudence and views. Based on these school of thoughts, Sharia, the Islamic law is developed which also differs from one Islamic state to another. In some matters when Islamic jurisprudence is unclear then a Fatwa, non-binding religious edict, is issued from a religious leader for guidance.

Most scholars in Islam allow abortion before the ensoulment of the fetus. But there is no uniform view when the ensoulment of fetus occurs. Some describe the ensoulment of soul happens between 40, 90 or 120 days after conception.

According to Islamic school of thoughts, before ensoulment Islam has four main positions on abortion:

abortion is allowed

abortion is allowed under certain circumstances

abortion is disapproved of

abortion is forbidden.

And when there are socio-economic concerns then Muslims firmly believe that every soul brings its own sustenance, so it shall not be aborted if sustenance is the issue.

“And do not kill your children for fear of poverty. We provide for them and for you. Indeed, their killing is ever a great sin.” Quran 17:31

My research also showed that Islam, as a religion, plays a pivotal role in patient’s bioethical decisions. In Muslim countries women’s access safe abortions depends on legal, religious, medical and social factors. These factors are also based-on variations in Muslim beliefs and practices.

Similarly, Muslims in America have migrated from all over the world. They are a racially and ethnically diverse minority with diverse religious practices and lived experiences. Thus among them they also have differences in their views and opinions on various faith related matters of life. This also means that they also have diverse views on abortion. Then within these communities, there is also a difference of opinions between the first and second-generation Muslim immigrants.

As per my novice understanding, Islam is neither extreme nor lenient on abortion but lie somewhere in the middle. Islamic jurisprudence does not encourage abortion but at the same time, religious scholars issue fatwas to permit it under different circumstances. Islamic views on abortion are variable depending on circumstances and stages of the pregnancy. They protect and support the mother, her health, her choice, if there is already a breastfeeding child, the socio-economic concerns but at the same time the sanctity of new life is also considered precious.

Muslim, or not, the decision to have an abortion ends up being a personal choice. Our faith, our family, our upbringing, our socio-economic conditions guide us to make that choice. Once that choice is made then we see how to process it.

Amid all these differences of opinions and ideologies, let’s focus on the middle ground and respect each other’s views. In the present political environment, Roe v. Wade is not only one of the issues that is dividing America. There seem to be more and more division than tolerance and acceptance.

There is a saying “If all think alike, no one thinks very much.” This aptly explains the value of difference. Diversity, and not uniformity is part of the scheme of nature. –Maulana Wahid Uddin Khan

As a nation we need to respect and accept differences of opinions. Being an immigrant and a Muslim American myself I learned more about my faith living in America than when I was in my native country. Partly because it was the norm there while here that I needed to understand it first so I can explain it better to others. There is no harm in raising our voices and be the force of activism for our views. But remember opinions are not created instantly, and the difference of opinions is not something that just happens. It’s a gradual process developed over the years of our lives based on our environment and experiences.

