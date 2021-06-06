fbpx
A new addition to the West Central neighborhood: The West Central Farmers Market

Emma Craven

By Emma Craven

The West Central Abbey recently launched the West Central Farmers Market’s first season. Held on the first Tuesdays of each month from June through October, the market will be open from 4-7 p.m. at 1832 W. Dean Avenue in Spokane.

“We had planned to start last year, but with all of the complications surrounding COVID, it was delayed,” said Mary Dombrowski, community architect at West Central Abbey. “This year we felt confident we could provide a wonderful experience for both our vendors and our clients!” 

The market is an opportunity to help provide fresh, locally-grown food to a food desert area. Dombrowski said West Central currently does not have any grocery stores, and only a few convenience stores are providing food.

One of the main goals of the West Central Abbey and the West Central Farmers Market is to demonstrate the importance of community and affordability, while cultivating fun and inclusivity for all. Dombrowski said there will be live music at each event. Feast World Kitchen and Hidden Mother Brewery will also be at the market.

“We want each market to feel like a big block party where everyone is welcome,” she said.

Dombrowski said the market will also cultivate a sense of a community by “connecting the goals of the Abbey with those who may not know the many cool programs that happen in the West Central neighborhood.”

At each market, there will be a community table offering various resources and support. The market accepts the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Electronics Benefits Transfer, she said.

Vendors do set their own prices, Dombrowski said.

“We believe our vendors will set fair prices for the considerable labor that goes into growing and producing,” she said.

For more information about the West Central Farmers Market, visit the West Central Abbey website.

About Emma Craven

Emma Craven is an undergraduate student at Gonzaga University majoring in English and Psychology.

