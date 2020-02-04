7 Important Life Lessons From the Bible

Share this story!





















Today’s world makes it feel as if life is nothing short of a difficult experience. Everything seems to be a confusing mess, and everyone is going in every direction possible – every direction, it seems, except for the right one laid out by God.

As the years progress, we can see that this world is becoming enraptured in sin and in itself. People only care about themselves, with no love set aside for their neighbor, and distance themselves from anything other than their own wants.

Goals, too, have changed. Where once we saw unity between friends and family being the most important thing, we now see people only in the pursuit of money, fleshly desires, and vain material gains.

Meanwhile, people the world over who are in need of a helping hand are turned away, diseases are growing rampant in even the most developed countries, political leaders become liars, and countries are one step from starting a nuclear war.

If this tragic situation isn’t enough to signify the end times, we don’t know what does.

It’s clear that humanity has more than just gotten off of the track; we have completely lost our way. As a lover of God, seeing the world in such disarray can be nothing short of heart-wrenching.

However, we are not without hope. As with all things, the Bible does have answers for all of us, guidance to help us get through the hard times take care of our loved ones, and make sure that we are physically, mentally, and spiritually sound in the Word.

These life lessons from the Bible are every bit as important now as they were when they were written, and are sure to benefit you. Continue reading this article to learn more about what the Bible has in store for you!

Important Life Lessons From the Bible: Be Obedient to God’s Word

As believers in God and followers of His Word, it can be easy to believe that by simply being a nice person, we are covering everything there is in the Bible that is demanding of us. This, of course, isn’t all that you need to know.

While being a good person is obviously something that you would want to be, the Bible calls on us to do even more than that: we must learn how to be obedient to God’s commands.

It takes more than simply saying you are a Christian to check the box on this one. Application is key in order to truly show that you not only know and recognize the Bible, but that you can adhere to its demands.

Remember, even the demons know of the God of the Bible and His teachings (James 2:19). To truly be a part of God’s people, you must understand and obey the laws of the Bible.

Of course, unlike the laws of the world, the Bible’s principles are not put in place to restrict you; rather, they benefit you and give you a better outlook on life, and help you to navigate the world by relying on these principles to guide your steps.

Don’t Be Afraid to Go After Your Purpose

Do you truly believe that you were placed on this earth for a higher purpose? Do you think that you were put here to not just simply work a weekly job, but to truly benefit the world with everything you have to offer?

The Bible believes you have a higher purpose, too.

As God’s Word states, even the individual birds of the air and each hair on the top of your head has value in the eyes of our Father (Luke 12:7). Indeed, we are very special to him, and we each have a purpose that we can and should fulfill.

Instead of continuing to think about how little this current world has to offer, think instead about what you can offer the world. Use your abilities to help better other people, whether it’s through art, technology, academic studies or simply by giving someone a smile.

Fulfilling your purpose could be the very thing that changes the world. Don’t be afraid to go after it.

Make Sure to Choose Your Words Carefully

In these times, no one cares about what they say. You constantly hear about people who curse and use foul slang words, not caring about what they say or who they hurt by saying it.

Of course, this usually ends with an argument, a falling out, or even a fight – some of which put those very people in the hospital, or even in the grave.

Words have power, perhaps more than any physical weapon alone could wield. They can be used to heal family relationships and start new friendships, and they can conversely be used to start entire wars.

Jesus himself gave sound advice to his disciples about the power of using words rashly. He stated that “…Everyone will have to give account on the day of judgment for every empty word they have spoken” (Matthew 12:36).

Regardless of how we feel about the world around us, or how we feel about ourselves and our struggles, we need to keep in mind the power of words. What you say to your fellow man could change both their life and yours, so choose your words carefully.

Make Sure to Rejoice in Your Trials

It’s easy to appreciate and enjoy life during the good times but when things start to become rocky, it may not be so easy to value life so much then.

The thing is, everyone is bound to experience some sort of hardship at some point in their lives. How you deal with these challenges determines your character and your outlook on life as a whole.

No matter how you may respond to a trial, it will not remove the trial or make it any less of a blow to your current situation. However, the Bible teaches us that how we respond does affect our own viewpoints and how we conduct ourselves.

James tells us in James 1:2-4 that when hard times come our way, it is best to rejoice. Even though it is easier to fret over it, all you are going to do is add to your anger, bitterness, resentment and your overall unwillingness to forgive.

This type of thinking will eventually lead you away from the ways of God, and could even sway you to commit an act of sin. As someone devout in their religious pursuits, this is the last thing that you want.

Instead, rejoice in the trials that you face. Not are you still alive, but you are in the company of those who love you, including God Himself. Trials also help you to become stronger and learn more about yourself and your abilities, something an easy lifestyle probably couldn’t do.

Be happy throughout the trials and continue to make the most out of your life.

Be Submissive to Authority

Another life lesson that you could learn from the Bible is to be submissive to authority. This one grows more important as we continue to look around and see what is going on in today’s society.

In many countries today, we see that there are a number of disagreements, arguments, and even revolts happening all around us. Many of these matters are happening due to the people’s lack of submissiveness to the authority of their country.

Whether or not one can justify the actions of these people and their revolts against their government, we can say that by being submissive to respectable authority we are also showing respect in return.

In the Bible, we read about a number of men who are were thrown into prison and even put to death by authoritative figures (Jesus, of course, was one of these men). The governmental figures may have seemed cruel, but they were upholding their laws.

The men who confronted these figures knew that they were residing in their worldly government, and as such respected their authority. This is why you never saw any religious figures of the Bible disrespecting the authority of the people.

Next time you are feeling pressure from being at odds with the authorities at your workplace, your place of residence, or elsewhere, remember that as long as the authorities do not defile you or stand at odds with Bible principles, you should respect them.

Don’t Let Earthly Riches Get in the Way of Spiritual Growth

Sometimes, even when we don’t mean to, we follow behind the actions of other people and embrace our earthly pursuits and achievements. This is an easy trap to fall into, but not one that you want to stay in.

Most people rank their lives based off of their titles and possessions. The more of these that one has obtained, the more successful they claim themselves to be. It’s a simple enough idea – and one that is also quite wrong.

There is a famous story in the Bible in which a young rich ruler confronted Jesus and was excited and sincere in his motives to join Jesus and his disciples on their mission. However, when Jesus asked him to sell all of his possessions, he frowned and walked away.

Jesus himself then said, “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money” (Matthew 6:24).

Clearly, material desires get in the way of spiritual growth. Furthermore, no matter how many physical possessions you gain, you cannot take them with you or use them when you’re gone, so it’s not worth it to prioritize such trivial pursuits.

Love Like It’s Your Last Day, Every Day

Almost every day, you hear about someone dying. Whether they were close to you or were a celebrity, whether they lived for many decades or for a few years, it always comes as a shock to know they were here with us one moment and gone the next.

No one ever knows when or where their last moments will be. That’s why instead of brooding about the state of the world and holding contempt in your heart, you need to embrace everyone with love.

There are countless verses in the Bible that highlight the importance of love, and how you should love your neighbor, your friends, your family, even your enemies – and most importantly, God our Father.

Always remember that hatred can stay bottled in and consume you, whereas love pours out and envelopes the world. Put love first in everything you do, and your view of the world will change for the better as you walk in the footsteps of Christ.

If you would like to learn more about these and other messages of the Bible, feel free to look into a Bible teaching service online. The content you will learn will help you to further your spiritual understanding and truly help you live your best life.

