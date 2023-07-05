Share this story!

303 Creative Is not a Win for Free Speech and Religious Liberty

Guest Commentary by Elizabeth Backstrom

303 Creative LLC v. Elenis is an egregious attack on LGBTQ rights and a dangerous expansion of so-called religious liberty that will allow a de facto Jim Crow to flourish, if taken to extreme.

In addition to that, it’s an embarrassing addition to free speech law.

The expansion of the concept of speech to include everything from donating money to wearing a shirt to burning a flag is weakening enforcement of the First Amendment. If everything is speech, nothing is speech.

Ephemeral, diffuse concepts are extremely difficult to define, defend and protect — which is one reason so many people have a problem with LGBTQ rights in the first place. A fundamentalist view of any issue does not permit concept creep, nuance or expansive ideas.

In the real world, I use a non-fundamentalist view of most things.

However, when trying to create and enforce law, I find it easier to use a more fundamentalist view, and when that doesn’t work, I fail to see a reason to make a law about it.

For example, why do we need laws telling people whether they can burn a flag or not, or what shirts or armbands they can wear?



We don’t, but these things offend various people who have tried to make them part of speech law. The U.S. government should not be in the business of enforcing such things. It should be in the business of enforcing campaign finance law, and the ludicrous idea that money is speech is a way to avoid enforcing effective campaign finance laws.

The idea that money is speech began with the Powell Memo in 1971 and culminated in Citizens United, decided in 2010. Today, money is effectively called speech.

After 303 Creative, art is speech. Goods and services distribution, apparently, is also speech, and the practicing of one’s religion.



Who defines art? If you’re a sandwich artist at Subway, is that speech? Can you refuse to make a sandwich for a gay person because they offend you? What about a hot dog vendor? A person on Etsy? A singer or celebrity? A calligrapher or an author? What is art, exactly?

The Supreme Court should not be in the business of deciding what art is, because this seems nearly as impossible to define as obscenity. They definitely should not be equating art as speech, because it isn’t, and using that as a justification to discriminate.

Any cognizant observer of history can see the ways this type of behavior has been enacted in society over the years. Mostly it’s been very bad for minority populations. Technically, the Creative decision does not give people the right to refuse goods and services, but of course, using this exception for free speech and artistic expression, this will be the case. We cannot and should not pretend that this is not the whole reason the plaintiff, Lorie Smith, brought the case in the first place — so that she would not have to make a wedding website for a gay couple.

This case sets a dangerous precedent for legalizing bigotry and revised Jim Crow.

Additionally, it weakens our existing protections for free speech by defining speech in an ever-widening pool of actions and items that are not actually speech.

I believe this is setting us up for a weakening of first amendment rights. The first amendment is a constant thorn in the side of people in power, and we should be extremely wary of anyone manipulating it for their own ends.

Those trying to claim this case is a victory for ‘religious freedom’ or small businesses are, of course, aware that it benefits a very small minority at the expense of the majority, and it will likely be abused.

This week’s decision in 303 Creative is a win for Christian nationalists and a loss for almost everyone else.