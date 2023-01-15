Share this story!

2023 Eastern Washington Legislative Conference Coming to Address Housing, Environmental Justice, Welcoming Refugees and more

News Brief by SpokaneFāVS

Photo of Gen Heywood by Hana Reinhardt

This year the annual Eastern Washington Legislative Conference will take place Jan. 21, at Spokane Valley United Methodist Church, 115 N. Raymond and will also be available online.

The Rev. Gen Heywood, pastor of Veradale United Church of Christ and convener of Faith Leaders and Leaders of Conscience, will be the keynote speaker addressing, “Caring for Our Common Earth Now and Forever.”

The event, co-sponsored by The Fig Tree and Faith Action Network, will include three plenary sessions:

Legislative Briefings by Advocates in Olympia

Housing Is a Human Right

Indigenous Voices on Environmental Justice

It will also include workshops on welcoming refugees, racial justice, food security, and faithful advocacy.

The legislative briefings will be presented by FAN Policy Engagement Director Kristin Ang, Donna Christensen of the Washington State Catholic Conference, and Jessica Zimmerle of Earth Ministry/Interfaith Power and Light.

The Conference will be from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cost is $32 for in person attendance, including lunch or $25 per person for a group of five or more, $20 per individual or $15 per person in a group of five or more online.

To register or find more information visit the event’s website.