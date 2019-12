2019 Spokane Area Christmas Listings

Share this story!





















If you’re looking for a place to worship this Christmas season, here is a list of services on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and other special Christmas services occurring within the Spokane area.

If your church isn’t listed and you would like it to be comment below or email tracysimmons@spokanefavs.com

Assemblies of God

Legacy Church: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Light of the Gospel Church: Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Christmas Service; Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Service.

SpokaneFirst: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Baptist

Dishman Baptist Church: Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.

Bible Church

Crossover Church: Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Service and Lord’s Supper.

Faith Bible Church: Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Candlelight Service.

Northview Bible Church: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

South Hill Bible Church: Dec. 22, 10 a.m., Jesus Before the Manger; Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.

Valley Bible Church: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Catholic

Assumption of the BVM: Dec. 24, Mass at 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and midnight; Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Mass.

Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Children’s Mass; 6 p.m., Vigil Mass; 11:30 p.m., Carols; Midnight Mass. Dec. 25, 7 a.m., Mass of Dawn; 10 a.m., Mass.

Mary Queen: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Mass; Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Mass.

Our Lady of Fatima: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Children’s Mass; Christmas Mass at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Mass.

Sacred Heart Parish: Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Family Mass; Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Mass.

St. Aloysius Catholic Church: Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Family Mass; 7:30 p.m., Mass; 9:30 p.m., Carols; 10 p.m., Midnight Mass. Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Mass.

St. Ann”s Catholic Church: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Children’s Mass; Dec. 25, 9 a.m., Christmas Mass.

St. Anthony’s Church and Rectory: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Children’s Mass; 8 p.m., Mass. Dec. 25, Vietnamese Mass at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

St. Augustine Parish: Dec. 24, Christmas Mass at 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Dec. 25, 9 a.m., Christmas Mass.

St. Charles Parish: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Children’s Mass; 8 p.m., Christmas Mass. Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Mass.

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church: Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Children’s Mass; Dec. 25, Christmas Mass at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

St. Francis Xavier Parish: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Mass; Dec. 25, Mass at 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

St. John Vianney Church: Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Mass; Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Mass.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Rectory (W. Dean): Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Children’s Mass (Bilingual with Hispanic Community); Dec. 25, Christmas Mass at 9 a.m. (English) and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish).

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (Otis Orchard): Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Family Mass; Christmas Mass at 8 p.m.; Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Mass.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Spokane Valley): Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Children’s Mass, Christmas Mass at 7 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight; Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Mass.

St. Paschal Catholic Church: Dec. 24, Christmas Mass at 9 p.m. and midnight.

St. Patrick’s Parish: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Mass; Dec. 25, 9 a.m., Christmas Mass.

St. Peter’s Catholic Church: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Children’s Mass, Christmas Mass at 7 p.m. Vigil at midnight; Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Mass.

St. Thomas More Parish: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Children’s Mass (PAC), Mass at 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Mass.

Sts. Cyril and Methodius Byzantine Church: Dec. 24, 3 p.m., Royal Hours for Christmas; 7 p.m., Vespers and Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom and verses from Compline. Dec. 25, 9 a.m., Matins; 10 a.m., Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom. Dec. 26, 9 a.m., Synaxis of the Mother of God.

Disciples of Christ

Country Homes Christian Church: Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.

North Hill Christian Church: Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m., Candlelight service.

Episcopal

Episcopal Church of the Resurrection: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Worship at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Service.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church: Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.

St. David’s Episcopal Church: Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Festive Christmas Eve Eucharist Service; Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day Eucharist Service.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church: Dec. 24, 10:30 p.m., Candlelight Christmas Service; Dec. 25, 11 a.m., Christmas Day Worship.

Evangelical Covenant

The Gathering House: Dec. 24, 5:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.

Foursquare

Life Center Foursquare Church: Dec. 22, Christmas Eve Services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (sign language interpreted); Dec. 23, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Service; Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Services at 1 p.m. (sign language interpreted), 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Life Center North Church: Dec. 23, Christmas Services at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 24, Christmas Services at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Mirabeau Chapel: Dec. 23, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Service; Dec. 24, 3 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.

Summit Spokane: Dec. 23, Christmas Service at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (South), 7 p.m. (U-District); Dec. 24, Christmas Service at 1 p.m. (U-District), 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. (South).

Interdenominational:

Creators’ Table: Dec. 24, 10 p.m. at 1832 W Dean, Christmas Eve Liturgy.

Lutheran:

Advent Lutheran Church: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

All Saints Lutheran Church: Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Candlelight Service.

Central Lutheran Church: Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Lessons and Carols.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church: Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Traditional Candlelight Worship Service with Holy Communion.

Gethsemane Lutheran Church: Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m., Christmas Eve’s Children’s Service; Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day Worship Service.

Hope Lutheran Church: Dec. 22, 10:30 a.m., Children’s Christmas Service; Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Candlelight Service with Communion; Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Divine Service with Communion.

Pilgrim Lutheran Church: Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Candlelight Worship; Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Worship with Communion.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church: Dec. 24, Family Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. and Candlelight and Communion Service at 9 p.m.; Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day Service.

Redeemer Lutheran Church: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Candlelight and Communion Services at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Salem Lutheran Church: Dec. 24, Worship at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Will include feature carols, readings, Eucharist and candlelight.

St. John’s Lutheran Church: Dec. 23, 9:30 a.m., Advent Sunday; Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Services at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

St. Luke Lutheran Church: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Services at 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Holy Communion, Candlelight and Family Worship; 6 p.m., Holy Communion, Candlelight and Carols; 10 p.m., Holy Communion, Candlelight and Carols with the Chancel Choir.

St. Matthew Lutheran Church: Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Service; Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Service.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church: Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Service; Dec. 25, 10:30 a.m., Christmas Day Service.

The Vine Church: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service by Candlelight at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Zion Lutheran Church: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Services at noon, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day Service.

Methodist

Audubon Park United Methodist Church: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Dec. 29, 10:30 a.m., Sunday after Christmas Service.

Cheney United Methodist Church: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Services at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Covenant United Methodist Church: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Family Service, and Candlelight service at 8 p.m.

Highland Park United Methodist Church: Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Service at Butler Chapel.

Manito United Methodist Church: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Candlelight Services at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Moran United Methodist Church: Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Family Service; 11 p.m., Late Service with Holy Communion.

Timberview Church: Dec. 24, 7 p.m., The ABCS of Christmas (The Nativity in Story and Song); 11 p.m., A Contemplative Christmas.

Nazarene

Bethel Church of the Nazarene: Dec. 22, Christmas Communion (time unknown).

Spokane First Church of the Nazarene: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Candlelight Service.

New Thought

Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane: Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Cosmic Advent Service; Dec. 25, noon, Friendschristmas.

Unity Spiritual Center: Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Candlelight Service.

Non-denominational

Branches: Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.

Calvary Chapel Spokane Valley: Dec. 24, Christmas with Calvary at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Calvary Spokane: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Christ Church: Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.

Followers Church: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Services at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Foothills Community Church: Dec. 22, 9:30 a.m., Christmas Sunday Service; Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.

Fourth Memorial Church: Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.

Indian Trail Church: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service at 3:30 p.m. and and 4:45 p.m.

Lake Spokane Community Church: Dec. 22, 6:30 p.m., Christmas Caroling; Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.

Living Grace Fellowship: Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.

ONE* North: Dec. 22, Christmas in Spokane Services at 10:05 a .m. and 11:35 a.m.

ONE* Valley: Dec. 22, Christmas in Spokane services at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Dec. 23, Christmas in Spokane services at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 24, Christmas in Spokane service at 4 p.m.

The Rock Church: Dec. 22, 5 p.m., Christmas Celebration.

Shiloh Hills Fellowship: Dec. 24, 4 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.

Southside Christian Church: Dec. 23, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Eve Service; Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

True Hope Church: Dec. 23, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve Service; Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Service at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Valley Fourth Church: Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.

Valley Real Life: Barker Campus – Dec. 22, Christmas service at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Dec. 23, Christmas Service at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 24, Christmas Service at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Otis Campus – Dec. 21, 4 p.m., Christmas Service; Dec. 22, 9:30 a.m., Christmas Service; Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Christmas Service.

Presbyterian

Bethany Presbyterian Church: Dec. 24, Candlelight Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.

Coram Deo Presbyterian Church: Dec. 24, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve Worship Service.

First Presbyterian Church: Dec. 20, 7 p.m., Solstice Service; Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Services at 4 p.m. (Family Service), 7 p.m. (Traditional Service) and 9 p.m. (Contemporary Service).

Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Services at 3:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Knox Presbyterian Church: Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Candlelight Service.

Manito Presbyterian Church: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Candlelight Services at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Millwood Presbyterian Church: Dec. 24, Christmas Eve Services at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 29, 10 a.m., Unified Worship Service.

Northwood Presbyterian Church: Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.

Opportunity Presbyterian Church: Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Service.

Shadle Park Presbyterian Church: Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Family Candlelight Service; 9 p.m. Contemplative Communion Service.

United Church of Christ

Veradale United Church of Christ: Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship.