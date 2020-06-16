fbpx
Roadblock/DepositPhoto

10 Roadblocks of Spiritual Journeys

Scott McIntyre 7 hours ago Commentary Leave a comment 72 Views

By Scott McIntyre

Some journeys just do not seem worth fighting around the roadblocks we encounter; especially, for some, the path leading toward greater spiritual understanding. There can be so much junk blocking our progress that going forward doesn’t look like much of an option and turning around and giving up appears to be the best alternative.

Below are 10 road blockers that I’ve been able to identify. Each on its own can be enough to make people want to shut down their travel and head home. See if you’ve encountered any of the statements in your life and then read on for a few roadway tips.

  1. There’s no answer to the question I have
  2. I’ve asked questions before and been unsatisfied with the answer
  3. Issues in my life make me angry when I think of a ‘supreme’ being
  4. Spiritual books don’t make any sense to me
  5. A spiritual friend makes even less sense than spiritual books
  6. I’m ridiculed because of what I believe
  7. I feel angry because of what others are trying to make me believe
  8. When I discuss spiritual issues, it seems others are just trying to win a point
  9. People don’t take my questions seriously
  10. My questions don’t get asked for fear of what the answer will be

Any of those can be enough to make a person wince and head in the opposite direction, but I think there are potential detours around them. As in real driving situations, a detour may not always be the easiest or most direct route, but they’re designed to get the vehicle moving in the right direction. So, if you’re ready, read my…

Detour Suggestions

  • Drive Forward Carefully – Sometimes what seems at first like a roadblock may just be something you can drive around if you’re cautious. Perhaps it’s not that there’s no answer to your question, but rather the answer is difficult to hear. If you’ve not been satisfied with the answer you’ve received, perhaps look for someone else who you could ask.
  • Follow the Signs – Drivers are often in uncharted territory during a detour so watching the signs carefully can be very important. Angry at some ‘Supreme’ being? Consider talking to that friend who also has reason to be angry toward the same entity but seems to be dealing with it differently.  Is a particular spiritual book confusing? Look for someone you know who seems comfortable with its contents and perhaps they can direct you.
  • Stay Ready – The road crew sent to clear that fallen tree in front of you may be just around the bend. That confusing spiritual friend? Don’t discard the friendship but perhaps look for another source of information about your questions. Ridiculed for your beliefs? It’s highly unlikely you’re experiencing a loving response, but I’ll bet there’s someone who would listen and respond with gentleness and respect. The tough part may be finding them.

Bottom Lines

Basically, I’m saying Try Again! It’s easy to say and I realize it may be very difficult to do but there’s a chance this time could be different.

Scott McIntyre

About Scott McIntyre

Scott McIntyre is glad his parents didn’t name him Vladimir or he’d be listed last on this page. While a long time California resident, he was the Oakland Spirituality Examiner for Examiner.com from 2011-12 and about the same time began blogging on several topics. The first, teaching Christians how to lovingly share their spiritual beliefs, emphasized skills that can benefit all forms of one-to-one interaction. He also writes on marriage, travel, downsizing, humor, and the motive behind people’s words and actions. After retiring in 2016, Scott embarked on some major ‘R & R’; Relocating and Rebranding. Following in his sister’s footsteps from the early 80’s, and later in the decade, his parent’s, Scott left the Golden State to become a Washingtonian in a small town just west of Spokane County.

